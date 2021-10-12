Inscription Capital LLC Takes $44.43 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 287,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,434,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,459. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

