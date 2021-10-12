Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,695. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $206.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

