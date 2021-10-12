Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Inseego posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after purchasing an additional 368,435 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 28.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Inseego by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Inseego by 27.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 65,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,509. Inseego has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.62.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.