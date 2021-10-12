Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.28

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 544656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Get Inseego alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at $6,184,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 264,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231,347 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.