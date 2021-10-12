Insider Buying: Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,522 Shares of Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,094.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kenneth R. Lehman bought 6,080 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.40.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kenneth R. Lehman bought 332 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,329.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFBI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. 3,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,459. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

