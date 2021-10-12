Insider Buying: Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME) Director Thomas Rogers bought 10,000 shares of Engine Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.81 per share, with a total value of C$58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,837 shares in the company, valued at C$1,288,429.30.

GAME traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66. Engine Media Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.80 and a 12 month high of C$16.50. The firm has a market cap of C$87.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

Engine Media Company Profile

Engine Media Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. It provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run-in company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery.

