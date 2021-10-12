Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases 46 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith acquired 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, David Smith bought 46 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 332 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £152.72 ($199.53).

On Friday, August 27th, David Smith bought 51 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £175.44 ($229.21).

On Thursday, July 22nd, David Smith sold 114,804 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total value of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05).

QQ opened at GBX 324.20 ($4.24) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 332.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 336.25. QinetiQ Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on QQ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

