Insider Buying: Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Acquires 700 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Meredith W. Mendes acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $15,043.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Quanex Building Products stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 17.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

