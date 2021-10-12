Insider Buying: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Purchases 1,271 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Ryan Christopher Hoel bought 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,937.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,271 shares in the company, valued at C$25,937.55.

Seabridge Gold stock traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,304. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 671.94. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.95 and a 52 week high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.86.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. Research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1793113 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.