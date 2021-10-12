Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells 13,915 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $262,576.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AEHR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 3,680,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $471.54 million, a PE ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEHR. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

