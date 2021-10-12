Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells 4,234 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.39, for a total transaction of $1,525,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.33, for a total transaction of $1,538,339.22.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $693,830.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.40.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.95. The stock had a trading volume of 268,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,378,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

