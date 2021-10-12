Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $588,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $841,078.80.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Partin sold 820 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $102,942.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $602,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $563,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.54. 211,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,999. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 163.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.