Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells 21,974 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John sold 21,974 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $368,064.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 11th, Sharon Price John sold 2,993 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $48,546.46.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $595,107.98.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 62,410 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

