Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells 2,993 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John sold 2,993 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $48,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Sharon Price John sold 21,974 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $368,064.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98.

BBW stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $250.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 45.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

