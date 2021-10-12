Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells 30,508 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,060,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $951,871.88.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $852,794.36.

CARG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. 1,040,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,126. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 31.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 20.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 95.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 217,633 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.