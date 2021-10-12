Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Sells 3,503 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $122,990.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, August 6th, Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $298,754.61.

CARG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. 1,040,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,126. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

