Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells 2,012 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrea Lee Eldridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14.

On Friday, August 6th, Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,126. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

