Insider Selling: Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Margaret Mcloughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cortexyme alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of Cortexyme stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $572,640.00.

NASDAQ CRTX traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $75.73. 358,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,953. Cortexyme, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.