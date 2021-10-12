Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Sells 11,324 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catherine Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50.

DOMO stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.88. 220,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Domo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Domo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

