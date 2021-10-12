Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 8,856 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $21,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,942 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $14,201.38.

On Monday, September 20th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 938 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $2,241.82.

On Thursday, September 16th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $98,688.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 212,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $166.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.60.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in eMagin by 39.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.