Insider Selling: GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $496,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $532,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $148,550.08.

GBS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. 412,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,006. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. GBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GBS during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

