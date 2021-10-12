Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Bansi Nagji sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $162,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bansi Nagji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Bansi Nagji sold 29,788 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,341,353.64.

GoodRx stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,315. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion and a PE ratio of -46.17.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GDRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.