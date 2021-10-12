Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ICE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.54. 1,698,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $129.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,802,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

