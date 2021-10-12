Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 83,333 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49.

Shares of K traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,531. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,027,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Kellogg by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on K. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

