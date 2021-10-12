Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 1,986 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $156,995.01.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,278 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $750,409.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.89. 489,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,562. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

