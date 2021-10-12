Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Sells 5,251 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $146,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $154,274.38.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $135,003.21.

NASDAQ OLMA traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 269,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,672. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -8.36.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 768,311 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

