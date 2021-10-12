Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells 22,900 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $672,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 706,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,288. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.