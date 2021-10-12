Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 47,304 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 47,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $221,855.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 68,900 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $321,763.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 47,800 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $233,264.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $48,694.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $510.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $28,833.36.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,400 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $14,952.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $186,597.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $1,583,127.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $179,100.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $661,812.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 729,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,989. The firm has a market cap of $962.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.32. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.