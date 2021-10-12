Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 68,900 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 68,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $321,763.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 47,304 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $221,855.76.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 47,800 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $233,264.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,694.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $510.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $28,833.36.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,400 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $14,952.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $186,597.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $1,583,127.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $179,100.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $661,812.55.

Shares of PGEN stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 729,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,989. The company has a market cap of $962.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGEN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

