Insider Selling: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Sells 3,660 Shares of Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Thomas Stankovich sold 3,660 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $10,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Stankovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Thomas Stankovich sold 48,366 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $139,777.74.

On Monday, August 30th, Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Stankovich purchased 15,000 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00.

RSLS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. 3,901,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,303. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -1.30.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 776.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $4,083,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective (down from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, August 20th.

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

