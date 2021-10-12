Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00.

NYSE RMD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.25. 774,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,127. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

