Insider Selling: Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RGP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. 171,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,557. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $588.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $19.44.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 419.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 144,107 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 180.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 140,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 134,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 74.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 121,435 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.