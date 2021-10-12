Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $613,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, September 13th, Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $630,520.00.

NASDAQ:SILK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.43. 126,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 440,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43,413 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

