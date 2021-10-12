Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $2,296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $2,577,600.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.48 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

