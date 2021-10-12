Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $2,296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $2,577,600.00.
Shares of SPT opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.48 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $145.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.