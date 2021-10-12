Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.41. 5,785,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,247,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.24 and its 200 day moving average is $243.21. The company has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.98, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 49.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Square by 107.4% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Square by 2.6% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

