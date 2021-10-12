Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO Sells 4,035 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $282,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,022. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

