Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 15,485 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Twitter stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,941,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,694,789. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,422,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $239,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.