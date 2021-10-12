Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 15,485 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Twitter stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,941,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,694,789. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,422,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $239,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
