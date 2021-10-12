Insider Selling: United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Insider Sells 8,180 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.28. 545,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,811. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 77.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

