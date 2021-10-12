Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total value of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ruth Ann Keene also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00.

Shares of U stock traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $139.24. 1,687,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,452. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average of $109.47. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,113,000 after acquiring an additional 144,844 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Unity Software by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Unity Software by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

