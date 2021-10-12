Insider Selling: Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO Sells 6,641 Shares of Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau sold 6,641 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $89,852.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James W. Bernau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, James W. Bernau sold 448 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $5,712.00.

WVVI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

