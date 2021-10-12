Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00.

On Friday, September 24th, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $1,642,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $1,675,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $819,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, John Constantine sold 23,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $1,950,860.00.

On Monday, September 13th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $2,075,250.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $2,366,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $1,924,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $1,528,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $386,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.57. 244,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,097. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP boosted its position in XPEL by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

