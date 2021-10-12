Insider Selling: Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Insider Sells 61,418 Shares of Stock

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) insider Richard Williams sold 61,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £93,969.54 ($122,771.81).

LON ZEG traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 147 ($1.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,952. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.89 million and a PE ratio of -27.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.02. Zegona Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 154 ($2.01).

Get Zegona Communications alerts:

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.