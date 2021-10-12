Insider Selling: Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Insider Sells 61,418 Shares of Stock

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) insider Richard Williams sold 61,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £93,969.54 ($122,771.81).
LON ZEG traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 147 ($1.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,952. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.89 million and a PE ratio of -27.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.02. Zegona Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 154 ($2.01).
Zegona Communications Company Profile
