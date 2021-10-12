Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells 2,354 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ZM traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $255.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,888. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.11 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.29 and a 200-day moving average of $330.78.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,625,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.