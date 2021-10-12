Insight Holdings Group LLC Acquires New Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,000. Atlassian accounts for about 0.1% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Atlassian by 23.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Atlassian by 44.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $393.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of -139.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.28. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Truist upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

