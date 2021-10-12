Insight Holdings Group LLC Has $230.15 Million Stock Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Insight Holdings Group LLC reduced its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,152,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,528,096 shares during the quarter. E2open Parent makes up 2.6% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned approximately 10.32% of E2open Parent worth $230,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $111,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 26.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $82,704,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 298,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $3,649,166.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,722,048 shares of company stock valued at $20,125,093. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.