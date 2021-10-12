Insight Holdings Group LLC Invests $12.21 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.1% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,780.01 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,791.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2,525.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

