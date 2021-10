Insight Holdings Group LLC Makes New Investment in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,064,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,294,000. 1stdibs.Com comprises 2.0% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned about 13.84% of 1stdibs.Com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,815,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,839,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,086,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,029,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 44,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,198,440.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

