Insight Holdings Group LLC Makes New Investment in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,064,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,294,000. 1stdibs.Com comprises 2.0% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned about 13.84% of 1stdibs.Com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,815,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,839,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,086,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,029,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 44,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,198,440.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

