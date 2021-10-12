Insight Holdings Group LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,580,000. CrowdStrike comprises about 0.1% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,391,000 after buying an additional 200,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,279,000 after buying an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,676,000 after buying an additional 470,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,919,000 after buying an additional 236,202 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 313,090 shares of company stock valued at $81,409,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $247.25 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.41 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

