Insight Holdings Group LLC Makes New Investment in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,667,000. WalkMe comprises approximately 8.0% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned about 29.34% of WalkMe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth $418,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $322,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $2,195,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $3,072,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WKME shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

WKME stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

