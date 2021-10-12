Insight Holdings Group LLC Takes $3.71 Billion Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,592,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,817,000. monday.com comprises approximately 41.9% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned 228.95% of monday.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth $1,520,000.

Shares of MNDY opened at $339.86 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $425.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.55.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.70.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

